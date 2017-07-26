Hit & Run Suspect Arrested In Crash That Seriously Injured Child

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies arrested the woman they believe struck a child and then sped away from the scene, leaving the little boy with serious injuries.

Kimberley Miller was arrested late Tuesday night. Investigators say her vehicle matched the description of the suspect vehicle and also had damage consistent with striking a pedestrian.

Investigators issued a Medina Alert Tuesday afternoon for the hit and run, which happened at 11:42 a.m. at Stonegate Parkway and Creekview Drive in Parker. An 11-year-old boy was struck and suffered serious injuries to his head and entire left side. He was being treated for brain trauma.

Deputies started searching for a white, 4-door Lexus CT200, 2016/2017 model year with a black stripe and an either damaged or broken passenger side mirror.

Deputies investigated a license plate number obtained from a witness who spotted the suspect vehicle traveling near Interstate 25 and Belleview Avenue. The witness called authorities and described the white Lexus as having damage consistent with that of news reports describing the suspect vehicle.

Dispatch operators were able to obtain the Colorado license plate number which matched that of a Lexus that is registered to the owners identified as Kevin and Kimberley Miller.

Deputies obtained the address for the Millers and attempted make contact at the home but no one was there.

According to the arrest documents from Douglas County, at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies observed the Lexus belonging to the Millers traveling east on Ridgegate Parkway at South Peoria Street.

The deputy pulled over the Lexus for not having headlights on. The deputy stated in the arrest document that the Lexus had damage to the front passenger side and the passenger side mirror consistent with striking a pedestrian. The passenger side mirror had been repaired with duct tape.

Miller, 49, was driving the vehicle and told the deputy that the damage occurred when she was backing out of her garage but could not tell him when that happened or when the mirror was repaired with duct tape.

The damage to the vehicle and duct tape repair job could be seen during the traffic stop on Tuesday night.

Miller had her husband’s secretary on the cell phone during the traffic stop. She said her husband was out of town in Texas for work. She told the deputy she left her home at 10 a.m. Tuesday to meet a client in Cherry Creek at noon but could not tell the deputy the client’s name or phone number.

She then told the deputy she wanted a lawyer and she was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail.

The Lexus was towed from the arrest scene.