‘So Much Sadness’: Dylan Redwine’s Mother On Murder Investigation

July 26, 2017 11:36 AM
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– Dylan Redwine’s mother is thanking everyone involved in her son’s murder investigation now that her ex-husband, Mark Redwine, has been arrested.

“I still feel so much sadness over the loss of my son, you know, that’s first and foremost,” said Elaine Hall, Dylan’s mother. “I’m glad that we’re here. We still have a long road ahead of us and we’ll just forge ahead as we’ve been doing.”

elaine redwine So Much Sadness: Dylan Redwines Mother On Murder Investigation

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel interviews Elaine Hall, Dylan Redwine’s mother (credit: CBS)

Mark Redwine was arrested in Bellingham, WA on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder in his son’s death.

dylan redwine vo frame 221 So Much Sadness: Dylan Redwines Mother On Murder Investigation

Police body cameras captured Mark Redwine’s arrest (credit: Bellingham Police Dept.)

Police body cameras captured Mark Redwine’s arrest in Washington. A judge set $1 million bail for Mark Redwine on Monday in court in Bellingham, WA. La Plata County authorities said extradition proceedings were underway to return Redwine to Colorado.

mark redwine arrest 6sotvo frame 389 So Much Sadness: Dylan Redwines Mother On Murder Investigation

Elaine Hall, Dylan Redwine’s mother (credit: CBS)

“At this point I trust the investigators and I trust in the legal system and I know that we’ll get where we need to be,” said Hall.

mark redwine4 So Much Sadness: Dylan Redwines Mother On Murder Investigation

Mark Redwine in court in Washington (credit: CBS)

Mark Redwine faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as child abuse charges, in the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who disappeared nearly five years ago during a visit to his father’s home near Durango. A grand jury returned an indictment that led to his arrest.

Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History

dylan redwine1 So Much Sadness: Dylan Redwines Mother On Murder Investigation

Dylan Redwine (credit: CBS)

In June 2013 some of Dylan’s remains were found eight miles from the father’s house on Middle Mountain Road. The boy’s skull was found two years later in a different location with signs of blunt force trauma.

dylan redwine middle mtsearcharea So Much Sadness: Dylan Redwines Mother On Murder Investigation

The search of Middle Mountain (credit: La Plata Co. Sheriff)

