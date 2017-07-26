Half-Price Tickets For Broncos Home Games On Sale Today

DENVER (CBS4) – A limited number of single-game tickets for Denver Broncos home games this season will go on sale Wednesday afternoon, along with some half-price tickets.
Most of the tickets that will be made available will be single seats only, and they will vary in price.
Half-price tickets will also be going on sale. The operating agreement for the Broncos stadium mandates that 2,000 half-price tickets go on sale for each game played there.
The tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting at 2 p.m. on July 26. There’s a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases will be allowed.
The Broncos 2016 schedule includes the following home games:
PRESEASON
Saturday, Aug. 26 Broncos vs. Packers, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31 Broncos vs. Cardinals, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, 7 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Broncos vs. Chargers, Thurs. Sept. 11, 8:20 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 2: Broncos vs. Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2:25 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 4: Broncos vs. Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2:25 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 6: Broncos vs. Giants, Monday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 10: Broncos vs. Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 11: Broncos vs. Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2:25 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 14: Broncos vs. Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2:05 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 17: Broncos vs. Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2:05 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High