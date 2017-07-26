11-Year-Old Marches Across America For Diabetes

AURORA, Colo (CBS4) – Noah Barnes and his family walked along Colfax Avenue today on their way into Denver as part of Noah’s March Across America. He’s raising awareness for diabetes and raising money for the American Diabetes Association.

“It brings awareness, and the niceness of people give us donations,” the 11-year-old told CBS4.

LINK: Donate to Noah’s March Across America

Noah gets insulin on the road. (credit CBS)

Barnes started his journey in Key West Florida in January of 2017. He’s walked 2,421 miles in 207 days. His march wraps up on the U.S./Canadian border in the Pacific Northwest. Noah and his family are particularly concerned that people know the symptoms of diabetes, which include extreme thirst, fatigue, weight loss, and blurred vision. The Barnes quote a statistic that 100 people die every year from undiagnosed diabetes.

So far, Noah’s March has raised about $20,000 for the ADA.

Another way to support the American Diabetes Association in Denver is to register to walk, run, or ride in the 2017 Tour du Cure. It’s coming up on Saturday, September 9th at Salisbury Park in Parker.

LINK: 2017 Tour du Cure Colorado