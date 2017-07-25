Rocky Ford Cantaloupe Harvest Begins

DENVER (CBS4)– The first Rocky Ford cantaloupes of the season have been delivered to Gov. John Hickenlooper’s office.
Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne greeted Eric Hanagan to accept the cantaloupes on Monday.
The harvest begins this week so the melons should be in stores soon.
“You want it to be firm, you never want it to shake… you always want a good, solid cantaloupe because that means it’s fresh. And consume it within three days for the best result,” said Eric Hanagan of Hirakata Farms.
By the end of the season, more than $4 million Rocky Ford cantaloupes will have been harvested.