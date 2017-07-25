15 Random Facts About The Denver Broncos

By Mark Haas

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos Training Camp 2017 opens this week, and in what has been a yearly tradition, I have compiled a list of random facts from the Broncos Media Guide.

This year I have 10 facts about different players, and 5 bonus facts about the franchise.

Player Facts:

RB Jamaal Charles – Lettered in track in high school, winning Texas state titles in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles as a senior, and won a bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2003 World Youth Championships.

TE A.J. Derby – His father, John, played one game in the NFL with Detroit in 1992, and his uncle, Glenn, played two seasons in the NFL with New Orleans (1989-90).

P Riley Dixon – Earned his undergraduate degree in accounting and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in accounting.

LB Kasim Edebali – Began playing football in middle school in Hamburg, Germany, before moving to the United States and prepping his last two years in high school at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, N.H., as part of the USA Football International Student Program.

G Max Garcia – Competed in the shot put and discuss events in high school and traveled to Australia in the summer of 2009 to compete in World Track meet.

CB Chris Harris Jr. – Recorded the longest interception return for a touchdown in Broncos history with his 98-yard pick-six at Baltimore (12/16/12).

CB Chris Lewis-Harris – Like All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris (2011), Lewis-Harris made it to the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2012.

TE Jeff Heuerman – Played hockey for eight years and competed on the junior circuit.

LS Casey Kreiter – Was cut by the Dallas Cowboys after attending training camp in 2015 and 2016 and spent his time out of football teaching in Iowa.

OT Menelik Watson – Prepped at Burnage High School in Manchester, England, where he played basketball and soccer during his prep career. Attended the famed Canaria Basketball Academy in Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Spain, while also playing for the Orellana traveling basketball team for two years following high school.

Team/Franchise Facts:

The Denver Broncos own the most overtime wins in professional football history (28) with their .604 win percentage (28-18-2) ranking second all-time since the system was instituted in 1974.

The Broncos’ 389-game scoring streak entering the 2017 season is the longest active streak in the league. The streak, which began on Monday Night Football with a 16-13 overtime loss at Seattle on Nov. 30, 1992, is the second-longest such streak in NFL history.

The name “Denver Broncos” was chosen from 500 entries in a name-the-team contest in January 1960. The name was suggested by Ward M. Vining, of Lakewood. But the football team isn’t the first Denver Broncos. Denver’s 1921 entry in the Midwest Baseball League was also called the Broncos.

The Broncos’ nine AFC Championship Game appearances during Pat Bowlen’s 33 years of ownership (1984-2016) are more than their three AFC West rivals COMBINED. Oakland, San Diego and Kansas City have combined to play in six AFC Championship Games since 1984.

The Broncos have selected more players (19) from the University of Florida in the NFL Draft than from any other school in the country.

Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.