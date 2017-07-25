Child Struck By Car, Search For Suspect Driver

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies in Douglas County are searching for a suspect driver wanted for striking a child and driving away.
Investigators issued a Medina Alert Tuesday afternoon for the hit-and-run which happened at 11:42 a.m. at Stonegate Parkway and Creekview Drive in Parker. The 11-year-old boy was struck and seriously injured.
Deputies are searching for the white, 4-door Lexus CT200, 2016/2017 model year with a black stripe and an either damaged or broken passenger side mirror. The vehicle was last seen driving northbound on Stonegate Parkway towards Pine Grove Lane.