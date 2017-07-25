Child Struck By Car, Search For Suspect Driver

July 25, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Douglas County, Medina Alert, Parker, Stonegate Parkway

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies in Douglas County are searching for a suspect driver wanted for striking a child and driving away.

Investigators issued a Medina Alert Tuesday afternoon for the hit-and-run which happened at 11:42 a.m. at Stonegate Parkway and Creekview Drive in Parker. The 11-year-old boy was struck and seriously injured.

Deputies are searching for the white, 4-door Lexus CT200, 2016/2017 model year with a black stripe and an either damaged or broken passenger side mirror. The vehicle was last seen driving northbound on Stonegate Parkway towards Pine Grove Lane.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch