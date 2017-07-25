‘We Have The Evidence We Need’: Sheriff On Mark Redwine’s Arrest

By Matt Kroschel

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– On Tuesday, the La Plata County sheriff talked publicly for the first time since Dylan Redwine’s father was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in his son’s death.

“The loss of this young man has been very traumatic for our community,” La Plata County Sheriff Sean Smith said at the media briefing.

A judge set $1 million bail for Mark Redwine on Monday in court in Bellingham, WA, two days after he was arrested. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the extradition process is underway to return Redwine to Colorado from Washington state.

“We recognize there is a legal process ahead we will remain committed,” Smith added.

Mark Redwine faces a second-degree murder charge, as well as child abuse charges, in the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who disappeared nearly five years ago during a visit to his father’s home near Durango. A grand jury returned an indictment that led to his arrest.

“When Dylan disappeared in 2012 we all lost something,” said La Plata County District Attorney Christian Champagne.

In June 2013 some of Dylan’s remains were found eight miles from the father’s house on Middle Mountain Road. The boy’s skull was found two years later in a different location with signs of blunt force trauma.

“Our patience has paid off, we now believe we have the evidence we need,” said Champagne.

District attorneys from outside of La Plata County assisted the local DA in the case.

Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History

“We are never giving up keeping the goal of justice for Dylan day after day,” Smith said.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.