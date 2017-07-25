Latest Forecast: Shift In Weather Pattern Means Less Heat, More Rain

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The seasonal shift in wind direction in the upper atmosphere, commonly referred to as the summer monsoon, is now in full swing. The result will be higher rain chances across much of Colorado through Thursday.

A lot of the rain on Tuesday will be found over the mountains and on the Western Slope. But even around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins the chance for rain will be higher than it was on Monday. It also won’t be as hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the metro area.

Thunderstorms are also possible on Tuesday and should stay well below severe status everywhere except on the far Eastern Plains. Locations east of Sterling and Limon could experience large hail and damaging wind but that will be the exception versus the rule.

Meanwhile, the best chance for rain in the metro area will be on Wednesday and Thursday along with significantly cooler temperatures both days. Highs will be nearly 20 degrees below Monday when we officially reached 99° in Denver.

By the weekend the weather pattern will shift again which should limit thunderstorm chances to only the mountains. Sunny and mainly dry weather is expected a lower elevations this weekend along with slightly below normal temperatures.

