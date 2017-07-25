Neighbors: Twin Brothers Involved In Deadly Shooting

By Jamie Leary

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– One man is dead and another in custody after what police say appears to be an accidental shooting at the Lakewood Vista Condos just behind Green Mountain.

Lakewood police received a call around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday from a young man who claimed to have accidentally just shot his roommate.

When police arrived, the suspect was standing outside waiting for officers. He was immediately taken into custody. Inside, another man was found unconscious on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors say twin brothers in their 20s are renting the bottom unit from the owner who lives upstairs While police confirm the victim and suspect were young, they have not been able to confirm if they are the twin brothers neighbors are referring to. Investigators do know the victim and suspect knew each other.

“These two male parties were acquainted, they were not strangers. No one forced entry into a house or anything like that. We also have all the players accounted for here, we’ve got the victim we’ve got our potential suspect in custody, there is no one running around the neighborhood that we think had any involvement in this,” said Steve Davis, Public Information Officer for the Lakewood Police Department.

