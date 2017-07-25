Votes On Health Care In Senate: Gardner: Yes, Bennet: No

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s senators voted along party lines in regards to the health care bill in the Senate on Tuesday with Sen. Michael Bennet voting “no” and Sen. Cory Gardner voting “yes” to continue the debate.

Senators voted on the motion to proceed to open debate on the Senate floor about the health care bill on Tuesday afternoon.

Bennet, Colorado’s senior senator and a Democrat, voted no, as expected, and released this statement: “It is shameful that Senate Republicans just voted to take up legislation that will affect one-sixth of our economy and harm millions of Americans. Whether Republicans choose to vote for repeal-and-replace or repeal-and-delay, we know both outcomes would be devastating for Colorado families, hospitals, and rural communities. The American people deserve better than this.”

Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator and a Republican, voted yes, as expected, and released this statement: “Under Obamacare, Coloradans have had to pay for double digit premium increases year after year and the 27 percent average increase for premiums on the individual market next year is only more of the same. While 500,000 Coloradans have had their plans cancelled, 145,000 Coloradans were forced to pay a penalty under Obamacare instead of purchasing insurance because their options have become so limited and unaffordable. In every healthcare meeting with Coloradans, we discuss the problems of Obamacare and how the status quo is simply unacceptable.

“I voted to allow debate today because we can no longer subject Coloradans to a failing healthcare system without working toward solutions, and today’s vote will allow that debate to continue. We can now offer amendments in an open setting to fix our nation’s healthcare system and bring relief to the American people.”

Before the vote, protesters gathered outside Gardner’s office to urge him to change his position on the GOP health care bill which is designed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act passed under Pres. Barack Obama.