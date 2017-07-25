After Thieves Strike, Community Rallies Around Girl Battling Cancer

July 25, 2017 9:28 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Aurora Police, Children's Hospital Colorado, Fort Collins, Jennifer Tyler, Korirae Tyler, Leukemia, Nick Metz

By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – After all Jennifer Tyler and her 11-year-old daughter Korirae have been through, they couldn’t believe it when thieves struck.

“It was gone, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” Tyler told CBS4, referring to the theft of her car.

korirae tyler 2 After Thieves Strike, Community Rallies Around Girl Battling Cancer

Korirae Tyler (credit: CBS)

Her daughter has had three bouts with leukemia and they were recently in town from Fort Collins so Korirae could get treatment at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

It was during that time thieves stole the car, something that was captured on surveillance video.

car theft 2 After Thieves Strike, Community Rallies Around Girl Battling Cancer

car theft 1 After Thieves Strike, Community Rallies Around Girl Battling Cancer (credit: CBS)

“That’s our lifeline right there, that gets us all around, gets us to appointments,” said Tyler.

car1 After Thieves Strike, Community Rallies Around Girl Battling Cancer

(credit: CBS)

A few weeks later Aurora police found the car on blocks. The thieves stole the car’s stereo, all the speakers and even took Korirae’s stroller. Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said his department felt like they had to do something, so they got local businesses to rally around the family.

“Obviously this is a very difficult time for this family with what they’re going through so we’re trying to do what we can to make this time just a bit easier,” said Metz.

korirae tyler 3 After Thieves Strike, Community Rallies Around Girl Battling Cancer

(credit: CBS)

M&M Auto Reconditioning Inc. in Aurora fixed their car and another business donated a new stroller.

“Everyone is just so awesome, I don’t know what to say except thank you so much,” said Korirae’s mom Jennifer.

“I couldn’t believe everybody just wanted to pull together and do all this for us. It’s something I really definitely was not expecting. Very happy.”

korirae tyler 1 After Thieves Strike, Community Rallies Around Girl Battling Cancer

Korirae Tyler (credit: CBS)

The two will soon be headed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia so the 11 year old can participate in a new treatment.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

