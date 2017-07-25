A Year Later, Family ‘Not Giving Up’ On Finding Son, Paramedic

By Karen Morfitt

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – One year after Eric Pracht disappeared, his family is desperate for answers.

The Park County paramedic walked away from his Lakewood home on July 23, 2016 with no shoes and no keys, never to be heard from again.

Randy and Denice Pracht search day after day for their son.

“There are time s when we think, yeah, I really feel like we are going to find him soon, and then there are other times where you start to question yoruself, will we ever find him? That’s the part that hurts,” Randy said.

Eric left a party at his Lakewood condo after an argument with friends.

His family says he had just landed his dream job as a paramedic and was planning a wedding for the fall.

“So many things that he was looking forward to, so for him to just walk away does not make sense. Something happened that night,” Denice said.

The family has now spent countless hours looking for answers, organizing searches, posting flyers, and scouring over police reports.

With no new developments from Lakewood detectives, the family has reached out to a psychic for direction.

“She felt that he got hit by a car immediately after they left and the people in it panicked through him in the car and drove 15 to 20 minutes west and dumped it, so that’s kind of where we’ve been searching,” Randy said.

A balloon release held on Sunday afternoon marked one year since Eric’s disappearance.

Randy and Denice say the show of support from family and friends has reignited their fight to find Eric.

“We are not giving up. It may be a year, but everyday just puts more drive in us. We are going to persevere, we’re going to keep going, because Eric deserves it,” Denice said.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to Eric’s whereabouts.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.