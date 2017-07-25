Police Detain ‘Person Of Interest’ In Assault

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder have a person of interest in custody after an assault that left one man seriously injured.
Officers rushed to the area of Baseline and 27th Street in Boulder about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with serious injuries. That man was rushed to the hospital.
Officers took James Dobson into custody as a person of interest. They believe the attack happened as a result of some sort of fight between Dobson and the victim.
Investigators say transients are known to spend the night in that area. It’s not clear whether either man is homeless.