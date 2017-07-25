Police Detain ‘Person Of Interest’ In Assault

July 25, 2017 1:48 PM
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder have a person of interest in custody after an assault that left one man seriously injured.

Officers rushed to the area of Baseline and 27th Street in Boulder about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with serious injuries. That man was rushed to the hospital.

img 1162 Police Detain Person Of Interest In Assault

Police investigate an attack in Boulder (credit: CBS)

Officers took James Dobson into custody as a person of interest. They believe the attack happened as a result of some sort of fight between Dobson and the victim.

dobson pic Police Detain Person Of Interest In Assault

James Dobson (credit: Boulder Police Dept.)

Investigators say transients are known to spend the night in that area. It’s not clear whether either man is homeless.

