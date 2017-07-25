Best Places To Meet New People In Denver

By Deb Flomberg

Make new friends but keep the old, right? International Friendship Day is July 30, so it’s time to get out and make some new friends. Whether you’re new to Denver or you’re just looking to meet some new people, there are lots of great places all over the city to visit.

From local coffee shops to bookstores, parks or independent music venues, you’ll find lots of different ways to meet new people. If you’re not sure where to begin, here are five suggestions to get you started as you set out on your new friend-seeking-journey.

Stella's Coffee

1476 Pearl St.

Denver, CO 80210

(303) 777-1031

www.stellascoffee.com

There’s just something about Stella’s that makes meeting new people easy. It could be the winding rooms and many different seating areas, or maybe it’s the fire pits on the patio that are perfect for gathering around on a cool evening. There’s often live music and new art to check out, and it’s not uncommon for people sitting alone to join each other to make a new friend. If you’re a dog lover, just chill out on the k9-friendly patio and you’ll have plenty of pups to enjoy as well. So if you’re new to Denver or just looking for a few new friends, check out this perennial Denver favorite, and you’ll see why Stella’s is always a great place to visit.

Washington Park

701 S. Franklin St.

Denver, CO 80209

www.denvergov.org

Denver is known for its many beautiful parks, but Washington Park may be the best one one in the city for making new friends. With more than 155 acres of beautifully manicured grass, flowers and paths, you’ll find no shortage of places to check out and people to meet. If you enjoy a good walk, there is a two-and-a-half mile trail around the lake, or you can check out the gaming courts, play grounds or just walk around and visit will the tons of dogs that people bring to Washington Park every weekend. The formal flower garden, which is a replica of the garden at Mt. Vernon, is another picture-perfect spot for making new friends, but keeping the old.

The Tattered Cover Book Store

2526 W. Colfax Ave.

Denver, CO 80206

(303) 322-7727

www.tatteredcover.com

As one of the largest independent booksellers in the country, The Tattered Cover Book Store is a great place to meet other bibliophiles like yourself. There are always lots of signings, readings and other events nearly every night of the week, so it’s an easy excuse to start up a conversation or to meet a new friend. Or just spend some time wandering the shelves and you’re sure to find a friendly face or two ready to strike up a conversation about the latest New York Times Bestseller or that novelist you’ve always wondered about. Once you meet someone new, head over to the coffee shop area to keep that conversation going while you enjoy some hot coffee and wonderful chat with your new friend.

Colorado Free University

7653 E. 1st Place

Denver, CO 80230

(303) 399-0093

www.freeu.com

One of the best places to meet new people in town is Colorado Free University. This local school offers classes in just about anything you can think of – from cooking and painting to business skills, computer skills and language classes. You’ll be taking inexpensive classes with other adults who have the same interests you have, so it makes starting a conversation with someone new very easy and takes all the pressure off making new friends. You’d be surprised at the huge variety of classes offered at Colorado Free University, so check out the website, find a class that’s always interested you, sign up and prepare to meet some new friends.

The Larimer Lounge

2721 Larimer St.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 291-1007

www.larimerlounge.com

The Larimer Lounge is one of the staples of the local music scene in Denver, so if you’re a music fan then this is the perfect place to check out. There is zero pretension here, as everyone is just like you – a fan of local music or a musician themselves. The Larimer Lounge is always a great place for new bands to try out material and for music-lovers to find some local musicians to follow, with low cover prices and something new happening every night of the week. The drinks are stiff, there is a spacious patio outside and plenty of room to dance. If you’re a music-lover and you’re looking to meet some like-minded music fans, The Larimer Lounge is a great place to check out.