Kubiak Pays A Visit To Rice Football Practice

July 24, 2017 8:03 PM
Filed Under: Gary Kubiak, Rice Owls, Rice University

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak spent the day at Rice University in Houston on Monday as their college football team opened practices.

Gary Kubiak (credit: CBS)

Kubiak’s son played football for the Rice Owls.

“I think the world of what they do and it’s giving me a chance to get out and watch a little football today,” Kubiak said.

When Kubiak stepped away from the Broncos in January with two years left on his contract he said he didn’t know what he was going to do next. But at age 55, he said he still had something left to give.

“I’m going to (spend the day with them),” Kubiak said about his Monday visit. “I’m going to go up and watch some film, spend some time with the coaches and just be around the game, you know. This is the first time in a long time for me that I’m not at training camp myself so it gives me a chance to be around it.”

