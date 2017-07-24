COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CSU Rams Athletic Director Joe Parker. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Navajo Nation Eyes Possible Purchases Of Colorado Ranchland

July 24, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Boyer Ranch, Navajo Nation, Ranchland, Wolf Springs

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has created a committee to look into the purchase of ranchland in Colorado that’s home to two sacred mountains.

The Gallup Independent reports Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye believes the purchase of prime land in Colorado would make the citizens of the Navajo Nation whole.

navajo nation copy Navajo Nation Eyes Possible Purchases Of Colorado Ranchland

(credit: serc.carleton.edu)

Begaye said on Wednesday that the executive office committee found about 26 square miles (67 square kilometers) of land on the Wolf Springs and Boyer ranches, which are in south-central Colorado.

The price tag for the property is $23 million.

Begaye says the ranch has 200 head of cattle and more than 300 head of bison, which the tribe could use to expand the Navajo beef business and produce bison meat, which sells for about double the price of beef.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

