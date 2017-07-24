Family Of Missing Paramedic Consults Psychic

By Tom Mustin

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – One year ago Lakewood paramedic Eric Pracht vanished without a trace. After months of dead ends, his family is desperate for any clues that could explain what happened to him. They’ve even contacted a psychic.

Lakewood police admit the trail has grown cold.

“Our people are just stumped,” Steve Davis with the Lakewood Police Department told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

On Sunday, Pracht’s fiance Preety Lal organized a balloon release to honor the Park County EMT — 12 months after he walked away from her life.

July 23, 2016, Pracht left a party at his Lakewood condo after an argument with friends. He told Lal he’d be right back.

“So he just went went on a walk to take a breather, cool down. Said he’s be back in a few minutes and he never showed,” Lal told Mustin last year.

Pracht had no shoes on and left his keys, wallet, cellphone and car at the apartment. Search crews scoured the nearby Green Mountain area but came up empty.

“It’s like he disappeared. We don’t know what happened,” said Lal.

Family members say Pracht had his dream job, was happy, and looking forward to marriage.

Recently his desperate family consulted a psychic, who told them Pracht had been hit by a car — a lead detectives found no evidence to confirm.

“Nothing has ever panned out to be anything that we felt were accurate,” said Davis.

Detectives say despite several sightings of Pracht over the past year, all have turned out to be dead ends.

Despite the frustration, officers are still searching for answers.

“Has he taken up a new identity in life somewhere, is deceased, any of those are possibilities, but we just don’t know,” said Davis.

It’s a mystery that has a grieving family hoping for a miracle.

“Eric, if you can get this, please get a hold of us. There’s a lot of people missing you,” said Pracht’s father, Randy.

Preety Lal told Mustin she wants to thank the Lakewood police and CFC (Colorado Foresenic Canines) for all they have done to help in the case.

She also wrote a personal message to Eric she wanted to share. It says:

To Eric

Everything is just the way you left it, waiting for you to come home. I miss you like crazy and I love you more than ever…. Wherever you are, please come home.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will help solve the case. If you have any information, call Lakewood police at at (303) 987-7111.

