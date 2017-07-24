$1 Million Bail Set For Mark Redwine In Son’s Murder

By Matt Kroschel

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge set $1 million bail for Dylan Redwine’s father, Mark Redwine, in the second-degree murder charge in the death of his son.

Redwine appeared in court in Bellingham, WA on Monday afternoon.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the extradition process is underway to return Redwine to Colorado from Washington state where he was arrested on Saturday.

When Lisa Bourque heard there was a young boy missing on Middle Mountain behind her cabin, she felt moved to do something to help. She didn’t know her neighbor, Mark Redwine or his son Dylan, who was visiting his dad when he disappeared. She just knew she had to do something.

Four-and-a-half years later, Bourque continues her efforts. On social media, she brought together nearly 35,000 supporters, even though Elaine, Dylan’s mom, was a complete stranger, the pair have become close friends. The family support is what Bourque says has kept the story alive as they pushed forward for justice for Dylan.

“We had to keep this story out there, so people did not forget him or what we suspected happened to him,” Bourque told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel on Monday.

“Now that he (Mark Redwine) is arrested and we know more from police, we know for sure what happened.”

Lisa says the change in the sheriff for La Plata County as well as the district attorney were turning points in getting an arrest in the case.

Mark Redwine was the only named person of interest immediately following his son’s death.

Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History

In June 2013 some of Dylan’s remains were found eight miles from the father’s house on Middle Mountain Road. The boy’s skull was found two years later in a different location with signs of blunt force trauma.

Another dedicated group of local community members are reflecting back on this case and how it has changed them over the years.

La Plata County Search and Rescue spent thousands of man-hours helping the sheriff’s office in the search for Dylan. When “significant clues” were found on Middle Mountain, search and rescue volunteers were there.

“This changed all of us,” said Ron Corkish, the La Plata County Search and Rescue President.

