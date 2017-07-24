Latest Forecast: Rich Plume Of Monsoon Moisture On The Way

DENVER (CBS4) – This afternoon will be the hottest day of the work week for most of us with highs in the Denver area and on the eastern plains reaching into the upper 90s. A few places could see 100!
It’ll be cooler on the western slope and in the mountains due to cloud cover and elevation.
The cloud cover is part of a large plume of monsoon moisture sitting over southern Arizona that will be moving into southwest Colorado by later tonight.
That moisture will cross the state over the next few days and it will increase our storm chances statewide as we roll into the middle of the week.
It’ll also help cool us down by Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.