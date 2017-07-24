Justin Bieber Cancels Denver Concert, Remainder Of Tour

DENVER (CBS4)– Bielibers in the Denver metro area will have to wait a while longer to see their favorite performer. Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his concerts for the Purpose World Tour.

The statement on his Facebook page reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber was set to perform on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Mile High Stadium.