COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CSU Rams Athletic Director Joe Parker. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Justin Bieber Cancels Denver Concert, Remainder Of Tour

July 24, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: concert, Justin Bieber, Mile High Stadium, Purpose World Tour

DENVER (CBS4)– Bielibers in the Denver metro area will have to wait a while longer to see their favorite performer. Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his concerts for the Purpose World Tour.

gettyimages 627323090 Justin Bieber Cancels Denver Concert, Remainder Of Tour

Singer Justin Bieber performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The statement on his Facebook page reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber was set to perform on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Mile High Stadium.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch