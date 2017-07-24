COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CSU Rams Athletic Director Joe Parker. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Burn Survivor Remembers: ‘I Can’t Be On Fire Right Now’

July 24, 2017 4:31 PM
Filed Under: American Burn Association, Burn Center, Fire Pit, Kathy Forde, University of Colorado Hospital

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Summer is the season for barbecues and campfires. But without safety precautions, fun by the fire pit can lead to serious burns. Kathy Forde knows.

“I felt it, but I’m like… this can’t be what’s happening. This can’t be what’s really going on. I can’t be on fire right now.”

fire pits burns 5pkg frame 107 Burn Survivor Remembers: I Cant Be On Fire Right Now

Kathy Forde (credit: CBS)

Forde was 28 and the mother of two when she caught fire in 2009.

fire pits burns 5pkg frame 244 Burn Survivor Remembers: I Cant Be On Fire Right Now

(credit: Kathy Forde)

She was standing near a fire pit when somebody added an accelerant.

fire pits burns 5pkg frame 956 Burn Survivor Remembers: I Cant Be On Fire Right Now

CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh interviews Kathy Forde (credit: CBS)

“The wind blew and so the accelerant and the fire all blew on me. I tried to stop, drop and roll. It didn’t work,” Forde told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh. “I gave up. I stopped rolling and my friend comes over. She’s like you’ve got to keep trying. I’m like, I don’t want to do this anymore, just let me die.”

fire pits burns 5pkg frame 1576 Burn Survivor Remembers: I Cant Be On Fire Right Now

(credit: CBS)

Her friend ripped Forde’s burning clothes off her.

fire pits burns 5pkg frame 1199 Burn Survivor Remembers: I Cant Be On Fire Right Now

(credit: CBS)

She had second-degree burns on her face and hands and third degree burns on her legs. She spent seven weeks and had six skin graft surgeries in the Burn Center at the University of Colorado Hospital, the only accredited adult burn center in the Rocky Mountain Region verified by the American Burn Association (ABA).

fire pits burns 5pkg frame 1098 Burn Survivor Remembers: I Cant Be On Fire Right Now

(credit: CBS)

“Out of the 400 admissions a year, about 16 to 20 on average are due to camp fires and fire pits,” explained Dr. Anne Wagner, surgeon and Director of the Burn Center.

To be safe around a fire Wagner says, “Make sure that you’re guarding it like it is a hot stove.”

fire pits burns 5pkg frame 1441 Burn Survivor Remembers: I Cant Be On Fire Right Now

Dr. Anne Wagner, surgeon and Director of the Burn Center at the University of Colorado Hospital (credit: CBS)

Wagner says avoid using any accelerant, build a second ring around the fire, and keep a bucket of water nearby.

fire pits burns 5pkg frame 425 Burn Survivor Remembers: I Cant Be On Fire Right Now

(credit: CBS)

Forde says just be careful, “I never thought that I would ever be a burn survivor, but here I am, a burn survivor.”

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

