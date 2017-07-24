COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CSU Rams Athletic Director Joe Parker. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Search Continues For 2 Suspects In Pursuit, Crash

July 24, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police, Edgewater, Edgewater Police, Isabella Gregory, Police Chase

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – The search continued Monday for two suspects wanted in a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Police took one woman into custody following the series of crashes and a police chase on Sunday.

The female driver, later identified as Isabella Gregory was allegedly speeding in a car down 26th Avenue in Edgewater in a Buick when police attempted a traffic stop.

Isabella Gregory (credit: Edgewater Police)

Gregory, 23, didn’t stop and moments later police say she collided with another car at the intersection of 26th and Sheridan Boulevard.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the Buick then continued on and police began chasing it. Soon afterwards it struck another car at 32nd and Tennyson Street.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the chase moved into Denver and ended when Gregory slammed into a tree near 32nd and Federal Boulevard. Three people, including Gregory, got out and took off running.

(credit: CBS)

Gregory was arrested. Police continued on Monday to search for the two passengers who got away. Those two have not been identified.

