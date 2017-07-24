Search Continues For 2 Suspects In Pursuit, Crash

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – The search continued Monday for two suspects wanted in a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Police took one woman into custody following the series of crashes and a police chase on Sunday.

The female driver, later identified as Isabella Gregory was allegedly speeding in a car down 26th Avenue in Edgewater in a Buick when police attempted a traffic stop.

Gregory, 23, didn’t stop and moments later police say she collided with another car at the intersection of 26th and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police say the Buick then continued on and police began chasing it. Soon afterwards it struck another car at 32nd and Tennyson Street.

Police say the chase moved into Denver and ended when Gregory slammed into a tree near 32nd and Federal Boulevard. Three people, including Gregory, got out and took off running.

Gregory was arrested. Police continued on Monday to search for the two passengers who got away. Those two have not been identified.