Extradition Underway For Dylan Redwine’s Father

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– Extradition proceedings are underway for Dylan Redwine’s father, Mark Redwine, in the second-degree murder charge in the death of his son.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the extradition process is underway to return Redwine to Colorado from Washington state where he was arrested on Saturday.

Dylan disappeared Nov. 18, 2012 near his father’s home near Durango. Mark and his now ex-wife Elaine were in the middle of a custody battle when Dylan disappeared.

The grand jury indictment released over the weekend states the father and son “had fought on their previous visit, they had not been getting along …”

A massive and long search took place centered around Vallecito Lake and Bayfield, east of Durango. During that time, Mark Redwine told CBS4’s Jeff Todd “The tensions are very high between all of us specifically with his mom and my older son Cory and myself.”

Redwine was labeled as a “person of interest.”

Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History

In June 2013 some of Dylan’s remains were found eight miles from the father’s house on Middle Mountain Road. The boy’s skull was found two years later in a different location with signs of blunt force trauma.

According to the grand jury indictment, Dylan’s blood was found in Mark Redwine’s living room and a cadaver dog discovered his scent in Mark’s truck and on the clothes he was wearing the night his son disappeared.

Dylan’s mother talked about her ex-husband’s arrest with CBS4, “We’re talking about my 13-year-old son who was murdered, so there’s a level of sheer grief that you just have to choose to look away from.”