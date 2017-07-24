Grichuk, Leake Lead Cardinals To An 8-2 Win Over Rockies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer, Mike Leake pitched seven scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Monday night.

Leake’s six-strikeout performance was his best since giving up one run over eight innings against Washington on June 30. It was the first win for Leake (7-8) against the Rockies since Aug. 10, 2011.

Kevin Siegrist pitched the Cardinals out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth by getting Gerardo Parra to strike out and Mark Reynolds to fly out. Tyler Lyons struck out the side in the ninth.

The Cardinals improved to 20-5 against the Rockies at home since the 2010 season. Colorado fell to 3-14 in its last 17 road games.

Grichuk’s two-run homer off Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (10-4) gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead in the fourth, extending his home run streak to a career-high four games.

Jose Martinez and Tommy Pham each hit solo home runs in the seventh off Chris Rusin to make it 6-0. It was Martinez’s second pinch-hit homer of the season and fourth total for St. Louis.

Dexter Fowler and Pham led off the bottom of the first with walks and both scored to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Senzatela, who didn’t walk a batter will pitching a career-high eight innings against St. Louis on April 26, needed 39 pitches and Nolan Arenado’s diving catch that saved at least another run to get out of the first inning.

Senzatela lasted just four innings, matching his season low in a start. It was the second straight start in which he gave up four runs.

Jairo Diaz gave up two runs while walking three in one inning of relief.

Pat Valaika’s third career pinch-hit home run in the eighth was the Rockies’ offense, as Zach Duke failed to record an out in relief of Leake.

COACHING CHANGE

Rockies pitching coach Steve Foster left Busch Stadium after feeling ill. Bullpen coach Darren Holmes assumed his duties.

ARENADO HONORED

Arenado was named the National League Player of the Week for the period ending July 23. He hit .458 with four home runs, 13 RBIs and nine runs scored to claim his fourth player of the week award.

TRAINING ROOM

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (right calf strain) threw a simulated game Monday.

Cardinals: INF Matt Carpenter (quad) should start Tuesday after leaving Sunday night’s game at Chicago. C Eric Fryer was given his outright release after he elected free agency rather than a minor league assignment.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 6.19 ERA) allowed a career-high nine earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in his lone career start against St. Louis on May 19, 2016. He is 3-1 with a 7.32 ERA over his past four starts.

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (8-6, 3.30 ERA) has held opponents to two runs or less in 14 starts this season. He is 2-2 with a 2.97 ERA in six career starts against Colorado.

By JOE HARRIS, Associated Press

