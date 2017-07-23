Zinke Makes National Park Funding Announcement With Gardner In Colorado

$53M To Go To National Park Maintenance, Infrastructure July 23, 2017 6:07 PM
Filed Under: Cory Gardner Estes Park, Larimer County, National Park Service, Rocky Mountain National Park, Ryan Zinke

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks.

Zinke made the announcement Saturday at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. With him was Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

zinke 1 Zinke Makes National Park Funding Announcement With Gardner In Colorado

zinke 2 Zinke Makes National Park Funding Announcement With Gardner In Colorado zinke 3 Zinke Makes National Park Funding Announcement With Gardner In Colorado (credit: CBS)

The funding would go to 42 parks in 29 states.

The Interior Department says in a release that Congress has provided $20 million, and $33 million will come from outside organizations. The funding will help improve trails, restore buildings and increase visitor access to the parks.

In Rocky Mountain, $200,000 matched by $200,000 from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy will go to trail maintenance.

Other projects include improving overlooks at the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Wyoming and boat inspections to keep invasive species out of Glacier National Park in Montana.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

