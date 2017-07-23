Latest Forecast: Mostly Sunny & Hot With An Ozone Alert

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Sunday!
It’ll be another mostly sunny and hot summer day around Colorado with that usual chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.
The best chance to see storm activity today is over the central and southern mountains.
Along the Front Range we have some issues with ozone so there’s an alert in effect for the urban areas between Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley.
Looking ahead it’s more of the same with daytime highs near normal for this time of year. We could see a little more monsoon moisture by the middle to end of the week.
