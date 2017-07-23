Woman Leads Police On Chase, Crashes Into Multiple Cars

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman is in custody after series of crashes and a police chase on Sunday.

The female was allegedly speeding in a car down 26th Avenue in Edgewater in a Buick when police attempted a traffic stop. The woman didn’t stop and moments later police say she collided with another car at the intersection of 26th and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police say the Buick then continued on and police began chasing it. Soon afterwards it struck another car at 32nd and Tennyson Street.

One of those victims was Mindy McCall.

“(I was) shocked she was able to keep going and hit three more cars,” McCall said. “The amount of damage to my car, we didn’t think she’d keep going that far.”

Police say the chase moved into Denver and ended when the suspect slammed into a tree near 32nd and Federal Boulevard. Three people, including the female driver got out and took off running.

That’s when a bicyclist decided to help police but quickly backed off.

“I did give pause,” he told CBS4. “I could’ve tackled (one of the passengers) as he exited the vehicle but I have a family and feared for my safety as well.”

The female driver was arrested and as of late Sunday afternoon the two passengers were still on the run.