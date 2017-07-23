Dylan Redwine’s Mom: ‘I’m Glad Mark Is Put Away’

July 23, 2017 12:28 PM
Durango, Dylan Redwine, Elaine Hall, La Plata County, Mark Redwine

By Andrea Flores

MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – For five years, Elaine Hall always suspected her ex-husband, Mark Redwine, was involved in her son Dylan’s 2012 murder.

dylan redwine1 Dylan Redwines Mom: Im Glad Mark Is Put Away

Dylan Redwine (credit: CBS)

“I never had any doubt from Day 1,” Hall said. “When Dylan went missing, I knew Mark had something to do with it.”

Redwine was listed as a person of interest in Dylan’s death, until this weekend. Authorities arrested him early Saturday morning in Washington state while he was on his truck driving route.

mark redwine3 Dylan Redwines Mom: Im Glad Mark Is Put Away

Mark Redwine (credit: Facebook/La Plata County via Bellingham police)

“I’m glad that Mark is put away so that I don’t have to worry about him causing any more harm to me or my family,” Hall told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “I’ve always worried about that. It’s always in the back of my mind.”

interview4 Dylan Redwines Mom: Im Glad Mark Is Put Away

CBS4’s Andrea Flores interviews Elaine Hall in Monument. (credit: CBS)

Redwine faces second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death charges.

Between 2013 and 2015, Dylan’s skull and remains were found in two different locations close to Mark’s home near Durango, and within miles of each other.

“We’re talking about my 13-year-old son who was murdered, so there’s a level of sheer grief that you just have to choose to look away from,” Hall said.

dylan redwine Dylan Redwines Mom: Im Glad Mark Is Put Away

Dylan Redwine (credit: La Plata County)

Investigators believe the father killed his son, and then moved the body to avoid getting caught.

“Living every day without him is hard enough, but then living knowing some of the stuff that’s out there is just devastating, almost intolerable,” said Hall.

elaine hall Dylan Redwines Mom: Im Glad Mark Is Put Away

Elaine Hall (credit CBS)

While the news of her ex-husband’s indictment is bittersweet, Elaine hopes Dylan is one step closer to getting the justice he deserves.

“There will never be closure,” Hall admits. “My son will never come back, and our lives will still be empty without him.”

