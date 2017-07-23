Colorado’s Unemployment Rate Lowest In The Nation

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s unemployment rate is at the lowest in the nation.

The numbers from June show that Colorado is in a tie with North Dakota at 2.3 percent unemployment.

The state added 6,500 new jobs last month, with the current number of unemployed hovering just over 67,000 people.

On Friday, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta visited Colorado for the American Legislative Exchange Council, the annual meeting of a conservative organization in downtown.

There, Acosta said, “Employers are struggling, they are saying we cannot find the workers we need. This is a Colorado issue and this is a nationwide issue. Nationwide, there are nearly 6 million open jobs and job creators are saying we cannot find the workers we need.”

With the best rate, Colorado is obviously below the national average, which is 4.4 percent.

Fourteen other states also reported major hiring increases.

