CDOT To Host I-70 Concept Development Meeting

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting an Interstate 70 improvement meeting.
It is the second meeting regarding the I-70 Mountain Corridor Improvements Concept Development Process.
The first meeting was held in March.
At the meeting, CDOT will present and discuss public recommendations they’ve already received, as well as gather additional input on what should be done to help alleviate problems along the highway.
They’ll also discuss the next steps on two other projects: the Westbound Peak Period Shoulder Lane and Floyd Hill.
The meeting is open to the public. It will be held at the United Center at 1440 Colorado Boulevard in Idaho Springs on Wednesday, July 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
LINK: CDOT’s Westbound I-70 Concept Development Process Site