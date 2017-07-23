CDOT To Host I-70 Concept Development Meeting

July 23, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: CDOT, Clear Creek County, Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70, I-70 Mountain Corridor, Idaho Springs

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is hosting an Interstate 70 improvement meeting.

It is the second meeting regarding the I-70 Mountain Corridor Improvements Concept Development Process.

The first meeting was held in March.

At the meeting, CDOT will present and discuss public recommendations they’ve already received, as well as gather additional input on what should be done to help alleviate problems along the highway.

i 70 traffic 10p6578567865kg CDOT To Host I 70 Concept Development Meeting

(credit: CBS)

They’ll also discuss the next steps on two other projects: the Westbound Peak Period Shoulder Lane and Floyd Hill.

The meeting is open to the public. It will be held at the United Center at 1440 Colorado Boulevard in Idaho Springs on Wednesday, July 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LINK: CDOT’s Westbound I-70 Concept Development Process Site

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch