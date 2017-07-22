Philippine Leader Won’t Visit U.S., Says ‘It’s Lousy’

July 22, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, foreign relations, Human Rights, International Relations, Phillipines, President Duterte, President Trump, United States

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he will never visit the United States while he is in office, and adds that he has “seen America and it’s lousy.”

Duterte delivered his latest verbal attack on the United States after he was asked in a news conference Friday to react to a threat by a U.S. congressman, Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, to lead a protest if Duterte accepts President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House.

Duterte asked, “What makes that guy think I’m going to America?”

He added: “There will never be a time during my administration that I’ll be going to America or thereafter … I’ve seen America and it’s lousy.”

gettyimages 691065434 Philippine Leader Wont Visit U.S., Says Its Lousy

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (credit: NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Duterte’s spokesman said in April that Trump had invited the Philippine president in a telephone call to visit the White House, sparking protests from human rights activists, who asked the American leader not to welcome a leader accused of human rights violations and of condoning extrajudicial killings.

Thousands of suspects have died in an anti-drug crackdown by Duterte. He has denied condoning extrajudicial killings, although he has repeatedly threatened drug suspects and criminals with death in public speeches.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

