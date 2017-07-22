Hiking Trails In Peak 2 Fire Burn Reopening

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Recreations trails that were closed because of the Peak 2 Fire are reopening.

The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District says that “fire crews completed the contingency line and constructed extensive hazard tree mitigation on and around the Miners Creek trail.”

About a half mile of the trail is in the Peak 2 Fire burn area.

In addition, they say that Miners Creek Road and Gold Hill trail are also open again.

The fire remains at 85 percent containment, with the remaining uncontained 15 percent on the west side backing up against a steep, rugged area.

The Peak 2 Fire has burned approximately 84 acres near Breckenridge. More than 300 firefighters fought the fire.

Investigators hope someone can help them track down two individuals seen hiking on the Colorado Trail above the Miners Creek Road junction at approximately 11 a.m. on July 5.

Firefighters will continue to be present in the burn area.

Additional Information from the U.S. Forest Service:

Anyone who thinks they may have information that would help identify these individuals is urged to call 970-262-3486 and leave a message with date and time you are calling, name, return phone number, and a brief summary of the information you can provide.

