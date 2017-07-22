Latest Forecast: Slightly Cooler With Scattered Storms

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’ll be slightly cooler this weekend for most of Colorado thanks to a bit more cloud cover and some monsoonal moisture.
Much like we’ve seen over the past few days there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
It looks like the highest chance will be for areas along and south of Interstate 70 and a few storms could be strong to severe on the eastern plains.
As with all storms this time of year the main hazards will be frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and locally heavy rain but hail and strong winds gusts are possible too.
A drier and hotter weather pattern will return early next week.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.