Brush Fire Ignites On Ridge NW Of Loveland

July 22, 2017 1:13 PM
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews northern Colorado are responding to a brush fire burning on a ridge northwest of Loveland.

The Coyote Ridge Natural Area is now closed, according to a tweet from Fort Collins Police Services. The agency asks the public to avoid Taft Hill Road between Loveland and Fort Collins.

spring glade fire 2 credit christie readcsquared via twitter Brush Fire Ignites On Ridge NW Of Loveland

The Spring Glade Fire as seen early Saturday afternoon from a boat on Horsetooth Reservoir. ( credit – Twitter/@RealCsquared)

The fire has been named the Spring Glade Fire.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says it is 277 acres in size and is 40 percent contained. Nearby residents can voluntarily evacuate.

 

spring glade fire 5 credit pat darrow via twitter Brush Fire Ignites On Ridge NW Of Loveland

( credit – Twitter/Pat Darrow)

A Twitter message from Loveland Fire Rescue says PFA, Berthoud, Loveland, Front Range, Longmont, Windsor and Wellington are working the incident. Radio traffic indicates crews from various Weld County agencies are arriving as well.

Video from Copter4 has shown a helicopter and a single-engine air tanker working from the air.

