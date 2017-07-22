2 People Die In Separate Tubing Accidents In Colorado

July 22, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: Animas River Whitewater Park, Clear Creek, Golden, Golden Fire Department, Golden Police Department, Jefferson County, Manuel Gallegos

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in tubing accidents in Colorado this week.

Golden police say a 48-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, flipped off of her inner tube and went underwater Friday afternoon. She resurfaced downstream and was pulled from the water.

copter friday midday frame 73505 2 People Die In Separate Tubing Accidents In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters and park rangers performed CPR, but the woman died at a hospital.

copter friday midday frame 75802 2 People Die In Separate Tubing Accidents In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Meanwhile, The Durango Herald reports 31-year-old Manuel Gallegos, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was taken off of life support Thursday. Gallegos, who was not wearing a life jacket or helmet, was critically injured when he fell out of his inner tube at the Animas River Whitewater Park in southwestern Colorado on Sunday.

His death has been ruled an accident.

