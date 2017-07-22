Estranged Husband Shoots Man, Self, In Colorado Springs

July 22, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Fatal Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado Springs say an estranged husband shot another man before turning the gun on himself.

Officers arrived at the home at the 6000 block of Fossil Drive Friday to find the shooter dead and other man wounded in the torso. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooter’s wife was home at the time but wasn’t hurt.

Neighbors tell the Colorado Springs Gazette the couple had two children and was getting a divorce.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

