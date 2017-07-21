Single-Game Tickets For Broncos Home Games Go Onsale Next Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Once again this year, a limited number of single-game tickets for Denver Broncos home games this season will go on sale.
Most of the tickets that will be made available will be single seats only, and they will vary in price.
Half price tickets will also be going onsale. The operating agreement for the Broncos stadium mandates that 2,000 half-price tickets go onsale for each game played there.
The tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting at 2 p.m. on July 26. There’s a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases will be allowed.
The Broncos 2016 schedule includes the following home games:
PRESEASON
Saturday, Aug. 26 Broncos vs. Packers, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31 Broncos vs. Cardinals, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, 7 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Broncos vs. Chargers, Thurs. Sept. 11, 8:20 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 2: Broncos vs. Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2:25 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 4: Broncos vs. Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2:25 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 6: Broncos vs. Giants, Monday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 10: Broncos vs. Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 11: Broncos vs. Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2:25 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 14: Broncos vs. Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2:05 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Week 17: Broncos vs. Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2:05 p.m. Sports Authority Field at Mile High