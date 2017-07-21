Firefighter Who Gave His Life Serving Others Honored Friday

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A South Metro firefighter who died last weekend from cancer received a hero’s salute Friday.
A procession followed the memorial service today for Mike Freeman from.
Freeman passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday as a result of an inoperable brain tumor that he was diagnosed as having in May.
On Friday, a procession went by the fire station where Freeman worked on Dry Creek Road and Quebec Street.
Freeman began his career with the Cherry Hills Village Fire Department, and worked for South Metro Fire Rescue for an additional 40 years.
Governor John Hickenlooper, in honor of Freeman, ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff, from sunrise to sunset.