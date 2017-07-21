Firefighter Who Gave His Life Serving Others Honored Friday

July 21, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Cherry Hills Village, Mike Freeman, South Metro Fire Rescue

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A South Metro firefighter who died last weekend from cancer received a hero’s salute Friday.

A procession followed the memorial service today for Mike Freeman from.

copter friday midday frame 106764 Firefighter Who Gave His Life Serving Others Honored Friday

(credit: CBS)

copter friday midday frame 113421 Firefighter Who Gave His Life Serving Others Honored Friday

(credit: CBS)

Freeman passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday as a result of an inoperable brain tumor that he was diagnosed as having in May.

copter friday midday frame 136365 Firefighter Who Gave His Life Serving Others Honored Friday

(credit: CBS)

copter friday midday frame 190045 Firefighter Who Gave His Life Serving Others Honored Friday

(credit: CBS)

On Friday, a procession went by the fire station where Freeman worked on Dry Creek Road and Quebec Street.

Freeman began his career with the Cherry Hills Village Fire Department, and worked for South Metro Fire Rescue for an additional 40 years.

michael freeman south metro fire engineer Firefighter Who Gave His Life Serving Others Honored Friday

Mike Freeman (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Governor John Hickenlooper, in honor of Freeman, ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff, from sunrise to sunset.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch