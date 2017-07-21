Police Search For Man Who Killed Mother Of 2 Young Boys

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Police are looking for a teen murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Eighteen-year-old Jesus Juardo-Lugo is wanted in connection to a double shooting near Huston Lake Park.

One man was critically injured and 26-year-old Lydia Coronado, a mother of two young boys, was killed.

According to Denver Police, Coronado was shot near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Alcott Street at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators found Coronado and another man in a car about a block away near Huston Lake Park.

The man she was with was also shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Friday afternoon, A Denver Crime Stoppers alert was issued for 18-year-old Jesus Juardo-Lugo.

He is wanted for First Degree Murder, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators have not said whether the victims knew the suspect or what might have lead up to the shooting.

Friends and family of Coronado say they are devastated by Coronado’s death, who they say was full of life and had a bright future ahead of her.

They are holding a vigil in memory of Coronado at Huston Lake Park Friday starting at 7 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help with funeral costs.

