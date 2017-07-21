Major Weekend Road Closure For Bridge Installation

LONE Tree, Colo. (CBS4) – In Douglas County, a major weekend road closure will affect a busy shopping area.
Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Park Meadows Drive and Yosemite Street for the installation of a pedestrian bridge.
The City of Lone Tree hopes the end result reduces traffic and gives people a safe way to get across the street.
Like the whole Denver Metro Area, Lone Tree is growing fast and the city say this project is crucial when it comes to dealing with an influx of residents.
The pedestrian bridge will also connect to the Willow Creek Trail, which means good news for joggers and cyclists.
After this weekend, there will be more construction, and drivers may see lane closures from time to time.
Full completion is expected in October.
