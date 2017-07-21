Latest Forecast: Better Chance For Slow-Moving Monsoon Storms

July 21, 2017 5:31 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Today will almost be a repeat of yesterday in terms of the weather expect it will be just a few degrees cooler.

There’s also a bit more moisture in the air today so by this afternoon we could see slightly better coverage with our monsoon showers and thunderstorms.

capture1 Latest Forecast: Better Chance For Slow Moving Monsoon Storms

Because winds are light over the Central Rockies this time of the year any storms that do fire will be moving slowly and that means that flash flooding will be a big concern along with dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

Some storms could produce small hail. The eastern plains may see a few storms reach severe limits.

5day Latest Forecast: Better Chance For Slow Moving Monsoon Storms

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Better Chance For Slow Moving Monsoon Storms

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

