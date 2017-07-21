Woman Critically Injured While Tubing With Family

July 21, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Clear Creek, Golden, Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was critically injured in an accident while she was tubing with her family.

Firefighters arrived to the scene near 11th Street and Maple Street within two minutes, according to public information officer Karlyn Tilley, and found the 48-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive.

copter friday midday frame 73505 Woman Critically Injured While Tubing With Family

(credit: CBS)

copter friday midday frame 82228 Woman Critically Injured While Tubing With Family

(credit: CBS)

Apparently the woman flipped in her tube and went into and under the water.

It is unknown if she became unconscious before or after she went under.

copter friday midday frame 75802 Woman Critically Injured While Tubing With Family

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters did CPR, as well as a technical rescue with a basket to get her up the creek bank, and have taken her to St. Anthony’s Hospital.

The woman is in critical condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch