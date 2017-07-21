Woman Critically Injured While Tubing With Family

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was critically injured in an accident while she was tubing with her family.
Firefighters arrived to the scene near 11th Street and Maple Street within two minutes, according to public information officer Karlyn Tilley, and found the 48-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive.
Apparently the woman flipped in her tube and went into and under the water.
It is unknown if she became unconscious before or after she went under.
Firefighters did CPR, as well as a technical rescue with a basket to get her up the creek bank, and have taken her to St. Anthony’s Hospital.
The woman is in critical condition.