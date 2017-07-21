Cheyenne Frontier Days Is Underway

July 21, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Cheyenne, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Wyoming

By Britt Moreno

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Grab the boots and cowboy hat — Cheyenne Frontier Days is underway!

cheyenne frontier days 7 Cheyenne Frontier Days Is Underway

(credit: CBS)

On Friday night Brantley Gilbert takes the stage with Tyler Farr as the opening act. Also Friday, the Cinch Rodeo Shootout takes the arena. This is an invitational rodeo tournament with five events that test even the most talented cowboys and cowgirls.

The Riata Ranch Girls will also perform. They ride and rope surprising audiences with their courage a top horses.

cheyenne frontier days 10 Cheyenne Frontier Days Is Underway

cheyenne frontier days 1 Cheyenne Frontier Days Is Underway (credit: CBS)

Various musical acts take the stage over the next few days as well, including Little Big Town, Sawyer Brown, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Jason DeRulo with Flo Rida and Jason Aldean.

Everything culminates on July 24 & 25 when the Championship Bull Riding World Finals takes place. The winner gets $100,000.

cheyenne frontier days 2 Cheyenne Frontier Days Is Underway

(credit: CBS)

Rodeo Clown Cody Sosbee (whose job it is to protect the riders) says “there’s never a dull moment” on the job.

Cheyenne Frontier Days takes place from July 21-30 this year. To learn more, go to cfdrodeo.com.

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.

