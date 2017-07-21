Chester Bennington Died By Hanging, Coroner Confirms

July 21, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging.

Coroner’s office spokesman Ed Winter says the 41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles.

gettyimages 74725157 Chester Bennington Died By Hanging, Coroner Confirms

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage)

Bennington was found dead Thursday.

Winter says a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but no drugs were evident. Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life.

A suicide note was not found.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

gettyimages 525258668 Chester Bennington Died By Hanging, Coroner Confirms

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs onstage during River City Rockfest at the AT&T Center on May 24, 2015 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Manuel Nauta/NurPhoto) (Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Bennington was one of two lead vocalists for Linkin Park, who became one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s. They won countless awards, including Grammys, and their hits include “In the End,” ”What I’ve Done” and “Numb.”

