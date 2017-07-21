Car Thieves Targeting Subarus More Often In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans love their Subarus and so do car thieves, apparently.
The number of Subarus stolen in the Centennial State has risen every year since 2014 and is on track to do the same in 2017.
2014
12,009 Statewide auto thefts
333 Statewide Subaru thefts
2015
15,070 statewide auto thefts
512 Subarus
2016
18,047 statewide auto thefts
792 Subarus
2017 (Year-To-Date)
9,420 statewide auto thefts
531 Subarus
Data from the Metro Auto Theft Task Force (above) show last year thieves drove off with nearly 800 Subarus. So far this year roughly 530 have been stolen.
Officials say even though Subaru thefts are spiking, the cars most coveted by crooks in Colorado are the Honda Civic and Honda Accord.
