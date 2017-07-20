COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rental Crackdown, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Vigil Held In Middle Of Night, Exactly 5 Years After Aurora Movie Shooting

July 20, 2017 11:15 AM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – People joined together early Thursday morning to remember the 12 lives lost as well as show support to those still suffering from the Aurora movie theater shooting, which happened five years ago.

vigil 2 Vigil Held In Middle Of Night, Exactly 5 Years After Aurora Movie Shooting

(credit: CBS)

The shooting took place on July 20, 2012, and in the five years since then the support shown by the community hasn’t wavered.

movie theater victims1 Vigil Held In Middle Of Night, Exactly 5 Years After Aurora Movie Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Heather Dearman, cousin of Ashley Moser, was among those who attended the overnight vigil. Moser was the youngest of those who died in the mass shooting.

AURORA THEATER SHOOTING: Story Archive | Timeline | Remembering The Victims

“It’s almost teaching us to live life in the eyes of a child, that we should just enjoy our moments and be kind to one other and love one another. So in a way, her love lives on anyway,” she said.

Attendees of the vigil lit candles, held balloons and shared memories about the victims.

Twelve crosses were brought to the vigil location, outside the Aurora Municipal Building. Each represented one of the lives lost.

vigil 1 Vigil Held In Middle Of Night, Exactly 5 Years After Aurora Movie Shooting

(credit: CBS)

People applauded when first responders, who played such a critical role in helping victims get quick medical help, arrived at the vigil.

A memorial garden is in the process of being created to remember the shooting victims.

