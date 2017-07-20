Denver DJ Sues Taylor Swift After Losing His Job

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – A legal battle featuring one of the world’s biggest music stars will take center stage next month.

Taylor Swift was sued by a Denver DJ who lost his job after she accused him of groping her.

David “Jackson” Mueller, a former KYGO Radio host, says Swift falsely accused him of reaching up her skirt and grabbing her butt during a meet and greet in Denver in 2013.

Swift claims a photo taken at that event is proof of the incident, and counter sued for assault.

Mueller suffered a big blow Thursday after a judge sanctioned the DJ for destroying key evidence in the case.

Court documents show Mueller recorded a conversation he had with his boss about the alleged groping right after it happened.

Only a portion of that audio was entered into evidence. The rest was either destroyed or lost.

Mueller says he spilled coffee on the laptop he used and the hard drive he backed it up on stopped working.

A judge made the ruling, saying in part Mueller was unjustifiably careless in his handling of evidence that he had a clear duty to preserve.

A pretrial hearing in this case is set for Friday afternoon, with the first day of jury selection scheduled for Aug. 7.

