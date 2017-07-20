COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rental Crackdown, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Denver DJ Sues Taylor Swift After Losing His Job

July 20, 2017 9:29 PM
Filed Under: David Mueller, KYGO, Taylor Swift

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – A legal battle featuring one of the world’s biggest music stars will take center stage next month.

Taylor Swift was sued by a Denver DJ who lost his job after she accused him of groping her.

(Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

David “Jackson” Mueller, a former KYGO Radio host, says Swift falsely accused him of reaching up her skirt and grabbing her butt during a meet and greet in Denver in 2013.

Swift claims a photo taken at that event is proof of the incident, and counter sued for assault.

(credit: CBS)

Mueller suffered a big blow Thursday after a judge sanctioned the DJ for destroying key evidence in the case.

Court documents show Mueller recorded a conversation he had with his boss about the alleged groping right after it happened.

Only a portion of that audio was entered into evidence. The rest was either destroyed or lost.

(credit: CBS)

Mueller says he spilled coffee on the laptop he used and the hard drive he backed it up on stopped working.

A judge made the ruling, saying in part Mueller was unjustifiably careless in his handling of evidence that he had a clear duty to preserve.

(credit: CBS)

A pretrial hearing in this case is set for Friday afternoon, with the first day of jury selection scheduled for Aug. 7.

