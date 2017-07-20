COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rental Crackdown, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Suspect In Killing Of Father Charged With Murder

July 20, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, Colfax Avenue, David Houston, Davon Houston, Denver Police Department, Justin Slyter, Ru Shawn Wharton

DENVER (CBS4) – A third man is now charged in connection with a killing of a man outside a 7-Eleven store.

Ru Shawn Wharton was charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery, and Assault Thursday.

Ru Shawn Wharton (credit: Denver police)

Wharton and three others are all charged in the death of Justin Slyter, a father who was trying to fight to get his wallet back.

colfax death investigation court transfer frame 0 Suspect In Killing Of Father Charged With Murder

Justin Slyter (credit: CBS)

It happened early July 9 outside the store at Colfax Avenue and Pennsylvania Street.

colfaxgrant death investigation3 Suspect In Killing Of Father Charged With Murder

The scene of a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven at Colfax & Grant (credit: CBS)

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, Davon Houston, the brother of one of the other men arrested and charged, David Houston.

davon houston Suspect In Killing Of Father Charged With Murder

Davon Houston (credit: Denver Police Department)

On Tuesday, area residents met with city council members and the Denver Police Department to discuss recent crime in the area.

Another meeting will be held in approximately two weeks, but an exact date and time have not yet been set.

