Suspect In Killing Of Father Charged With Murder

DENVER (CBS4) – A third man is now charged in connection with a killing of a man outside a 7-Eleven store.

Ru Shawn Wharton was charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery, and Assault Thursday.

Wharton and three others are all charged in the death of Justin Slyter, a father who was trying to fight to get his wallet back.

It happened early July 9 outside the store at Colfax Avenue and Pennsylvania Street.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, Davon Houston, the brother of one of the other men arrested and charged, David Houston.

On Tuesday, area residents met with city council members and the Denver Police Department to discuss recent crime in the area.

Another meeting will be held in approximately two weeks, but an exact date and time have not yet been set.