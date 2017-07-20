COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rental Crackdown, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Colorado Woman Gets A High Five From Prince William

July 20, 2017 8:50 PM
HEIDELBERG, Germany (CBS4) – A Colorado woman got a high from from Britain’s Prince William Thursday.

Darcy Weaver, of Golden, was on the winning team in a rowing race between the Prince and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

The race took place during the Royal’s visit to Heidelberg, Germany.

Weaver’s sister told CBS4 that Darcy is the only American on a Cambridge, England rowing club that was invited to Germany for the race.

She was what’s called the stroke, or the most crucial rower, in the boat that William was steering.

Both teams received medals after the race.

